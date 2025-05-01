Five Cities residents advised to boil water after bacteria found in water system

Residents in the Five Cities area should boil their water before drinking or food preparation after bacteria was found in the drinking water distribution system, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

The boil water notice affects people in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Pismo Beach, and Avila Beach, and other customers of the San Miguelito Water Company (Zone 3).

County Public Works reports that routine sampling of the water found repeated positive samples showing bacteria, resulting in a California State Water Resources Control Board violation.

People in the affected areas should use bottled water or boil their water following these instructions:



Boil all water for one (1) minute (rolling boil).

Let water cool before drinking.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

If you are unable to boil your water, officials suggest using household unscented liquid bleach following these instructions:

For clear water, use 8 drops (1/8 tsp.) of bleach for 1 gallon of water. For cloudy water, filter through a clean cloth and use 16 drops (1/4 tsp.) of bleach for 1 gallon of water.

Mix well. Allow to stand for 30 minutes before using.

Water may taste or smell like chlorine. This means disinfection has occurred.

In a notice sent to Pismo Beach residents, officials said they expect the issue to be resolved by Sunday, May 4, or sooner.