Five Cities residents may notice change in water's taste and smell: here's why

Starting Wednesday, officials say some residents in the Five Cities area may notice a slight change to the taste or smell of their water.

The notice comes as the San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works begins to switch the Lopez Project distribution system's water disinfectant to free chlorine, which they say is a more effective disinfectant that will align with the best management practices in the water industry.

The change will last from Nov. 13 to Dec. 2.

County representatives report that the water supply for the cities of Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Port San Luis will be impacted during that period.

According to officials, community members do not need to take special precautions, since the water meets federal and state drinking water standards.

However, to reduce or remove the taste or smell of the free chlorine, residents are advised to boil the water, use a carbon filter, or let the water sit uncovered overnight to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Community members who have questions or concerns about their drinking water are directed to contact their local water provider.