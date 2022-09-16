Five Cities residents share concerns after man threatens drivers along El Camino Real

Some people in the Five Cities say that someone is threatening drivers along a busy road.

KSBY reporter Austin Herbaugh spoke with three people who said that a man pointed what appeared to be a gun or some object at their cars in recent weeks.

This all happened along El Camino Real.

“I’m driving along and some guy-- fairly tall wearing a straw hat--steps off the curb and goes like this towards me,” said Arroyo Grande resident Karen Thomas while describing someone pointing a gun-shaped object at her.

Thomas says the encounter happened about two months ago as she was driving to a friend’s house off El Camino Real just south of Oak Park Boulevard in Arroyo Grande.

“I didn’t know if it was a handgun or his finger—all I know is I ducked while trying to maintain my vehicle,” she said.

Thomas says she immediately called the police and that the encounter left her shaken.

“When I got to my friend’s house, I was shaking so bad and stuttering, it really scared me,” she said.

A similar encounter happened again a few weeks ago along El Camino Real near the Oak Park offramp in Grover Beach.

“He pulled out what looked like some sort of gun and pointed it at me and pretended to shoot,” said Arroyo Grande resident Tammy Moss.

“He continued to pretend to shoot me again and I remember feeling quite angry. I’m not an angry person, so I can only imagine if somebody was angry that that could escalate quickly.”

The third incident happened Tuesday in the same area.

A woman who did not want to go on camera says she and her daughter saw a man in the trees, pointing what looked like a weapon at their car.

“So this morning when I heard the other lady just have this experience, I could totally relate,” said Thomas.

The post gained traction on NextDoor.com with people sharing similar experiences.

The Pismo Beach Police Department confirms that officers responded to the area on Tuesday but did not find anyone matching what the caller described.

“I look for him every time I go over to her house now,” said Thomas.

“I do tend to avoid going up that road or if I do go up that road, I look,” added Moss.

Police say that drivers should immediately call 9-1-1 and give as much information as possible in these situations.

We reached also reached out to the Grover Beach Police Department and are waiting on more information on incidents that happened in their jurisdiction.