Five displaced after mobile home catches fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Fire Department
The mobile home was located on the 1700 block of South Thornburg St. in Santa Maria.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:22:36-05

Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out in a Santa Maria residence Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out before 8 a.m. at a mobile home on the 1700 block of South Thornburg St., officials said.

A family of five has been displaced by the fire.

All family members in the home were able to escape without injuries, officials said, but the family's pet passed away in the fire after crews were unable to resuscitate it.

Fire crews remained at the home mopping up the fire into the morning.

Officials have not shared what may have caused the fire.

