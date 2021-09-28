Watch
Five local non-profits receive grants at annual Women's Legacy Fund luncheon

After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the Women's Legacy fund luncheon was held in person Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.

What would normally be an event of nearly 800 people the luncheon was cut down to 300 to accommodate CDC and County guidelines.

This year $60,000 was awarded to five local non-profits, including;

"This year, I was just talking with the grantees cause we have a grantee area Everyone is really thrilled.about the grants they've received from women's legacy fund," said Women's Legacy fund Board Member, Linda Reitner.

Women's Legacy Fund has granted a total of $500,000 to local organizations since it's inception in 2003.

