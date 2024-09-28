Five people arrested during DUI checkpoint in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department reports that five people were arrested on suspicion of DUI during a DUI checkpoint on the 200 block of North Broadway on Friday.

SMPD says the checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

One driver was arrested for other criminal charges in addition to DUI, and nine drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, according to officials. Police say 777 vehicles came through the checkpoint.

According to authorities, drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

SMPD says it will hold additional DUI and driver’s license checkpoints in the upcoming months.