Flamingo chicks hatch at Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero has a couple of new flamingo chicks.

Visitors to the zoo can see the babies on display now with the other flamingos. The zoo's director says there are several more eggs still being incubated, so more chicks could soon be on the way.

There are currently about 35 flamingos in the colony at the Charles Paddock Zoo. They are Caribbean flamingos, the only flamingo that naturally inhabits North America.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is located at 9100 Morro Road in Atascadero. It's open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $9 for seniors 65+, $10 for people 13+, $8 for kids 5 to 12, $5 for kids 3 to 4, and children 2 and under get in for free.

Visit the zoo's website for more information.