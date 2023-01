Minutes ago, cellphones, computers, and television sirens blared, notifying residents of a flash flood warning in south San Luis Obispo County.

The intense rainstorm flood warning is impacting Santa Margarita, San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, parts of Los Osos, Edna, and all the Five Cities.

Do not walk or drive. Flash floods move fast and will catch you off guard. Move to higher ground if you can.

This warning is in effect until 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.