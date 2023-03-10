Flood Warning issued for Salinas River in Paso Robles, Atascadero

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Salinas River. The National Weather Service says flooding near the river in Paso Robles and Atascadero is expected when the river crests this afternoon.

Paso Robles Fire and San Luis Obispo County Fire rescued two people and a dog that were stranded on an island in the Salinas River just south of the Niblick Bridge on Friday.

The call for help came in at about 9:45 a.m. Emergency officials say everyone was brought to shore safely.

Meanwhile, due to rapidly rising river levels, the City of Paso Robles has issued an evacuation warning for the following neighborhoods:

70 through 84 Navajo Avenue

406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

3700 and 3730 Spring Street

1509 through 1911 North River Road

City officials are also preparing for the closure of the 13th Street bridge this afternoon due to the rapidly rising water levels.

Officials say if evacuations are necessary, an evacuation order will be issued and an evacuation shelter will be established. Residents with questions about the evacuation warning can call (805) 227-7236.

An American Red Cross Shelter is currently open for county residents at Cal Poly's Crandall Hall at 1 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

The Niblick bridge and 24th Street bridge remain open. River Road is closed from Navajo to 13th and from Union Road to River Oaks Drive.