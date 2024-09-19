Watch Now
Flash flooding reported near New Cuyama as a result of thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for far southeastern San Luis Obispo and far north-central Santa Barbara counties.

As of 4:30 p.m., flash flooding was reported from thunderstorms in the Cuyama Valley area. The California Highway Patrol was reporting flooding in the area of Highway 166 and Wasioja Road with multiple vehicles stuck.

The National Weather Service reports that between two and four inches of rain have already fallen with an expected rainfall rate of one to two inches in an hour.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

CHP and Caltrans were closing Highway 166 between Highway 101 and Highway 33.

A Flash Flood Advisory is also in effect for north-central San Luis Obispo County.

