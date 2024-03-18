Fleeing vehicle prompts lockdown at Paso Robles school

Pat Butler Elementary School in Paso Robles was locked down Monday morning after the driver of a vehicle police were pursuing pulled into the school's parking lot.

It happened at about 9:40 a.m.

Police say they had tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver tried to flee. Even after pulling into the parking lot, officers say the two people in the car refused to exit the vehicle.

School staff initiated a lockdown as a precaution.

Police say officers eventually broke a window of the car before taking the two people into custody. The driver was reportedly arrested for an outstanding warrant and the passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say they searched the vehicle and also found possible evidence of property crimes and identity theft.

The school lockdown was lifted once the situation was resolved.

Paso Robles police say they are continuing to investigate and asking anyone with further information to call (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.