Fletcher Fire contained after burning multiple acres in Santa Ynez

Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 08, 2022
Firefighters have stopped the progress of a fire that broke out in Santa Ynez Monday afternoon.

The Fletcher Fire was first reported at 12:12 p.m. when a fire sparked and started burning along Fletcher Way in Santa Ynez.

The fire burned 2 to 5 acres of grass in the area, which is surrounded by vineyards, before forward progress was stopped at about 12:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire and CAL FIRE crews worked to get the fire under control. A Santa Barbara County helicopter was called to the fire, but has been cleared.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

