Fletcher Fire contained after burning multiple acres in Santa Ynez

Firefighters have stopped the progress of a fire that broke out in Santa Ynez Monday afternoon.

The Fletcher Fire was first reported at 12:12 p.m. when a fire sparked and started burning along Fletcher Way in Santa Ynez.

The fire burned 2 to 5 acres of grass in the area, which is surrounded by vineyards, before forward progress was stopped at about 12:48 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire and CAL FIRE crews worked to get the fire under control. A Santa Barbara County helicopter was called to the fire, but has been cleared.

#FletcherInc:Vegetation Fire, Santa Ynez.Approx. 2-5 acres burning in grass w/potential of 15 acres, surrounded by vineyards. SBC, LPF, ASU, Investigator responding. Forward progress stopped @ 12:47. Cal Fire AA/T74/T75 cxl.

CT 12:14pm. — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) August 8, 2022

The fire's cause is under investigation.