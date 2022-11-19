Fletcher Park Skate Park reopens after a year of renovations

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has completed a renovation project at Fletcher Park Skate Park.

The Skate Park will be open until 10:00 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Skate Park has been closed for almost one year while City officials worked with the American Ramp Company to redesign and upgrade the popular outdoor recreation space.

The Skate Park renovation cost $210,000 with most of the funding allocated for popular skater amenities that include a new quarter pipe, skate bench, grind rail, grind box and a hubba ledge.

New lighting and fencing were also installed to allow extended use hours and make it safe and convenient for parents to supervise younger children.

Protective equipment, including helmets, must be worn while in the Skate Park.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for January 2023.