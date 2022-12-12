Flights resume at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

This morning flights resumed at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport following a power outage.

The airport lost power last night, causing flight delays.

Power was restored by 7:45 this morning.

People with flights to and from the San Luis Obispo Airport are advised to check their flight status through their airline's website.

"Well, I expected to be in Los Angeles at about 7 a.m., so it's going to go visit family. I'm actually traveling for work to be there tomorrow. Right now. It's okay. Since I'm leaving the day before. But if it continues and the flight gets canceled, then I would probably have to rent a car and drive south here. I've been here since 7 a.m., so it's quite a while," said San Luis Obispo resident, Rudy Rodriguez.

We were supposed to be in Kabul. We were. We got up at four in the morning. We were here for a wedding and we got up at four in the morning to make our 6 a.m. Flight 620. And here we are," said San Diego resident, Ali Nil Forushan.