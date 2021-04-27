Flights to Portland, San Diego available soon out of San Luis Obispo

Tickets are now on sale for two new, non-stop, daily flights out of San Luis Obispo.

The flights from San Luis Obispo to San Diego and Portland will begin June 17.

The San Diego flight was first launched in January of last year, but was put on hold due to the pandemic. The Portland flight was set to launch last June, but was not able to happen.

“We’re excited to resume nonstop service to San Diego and Portland from San Luis Obispo, furthering our commitment to California’s Central Coast,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliance in a press release. “Whether visiting nearby Paso Robles to experience the renowned food and wine scene, cycling through hills and vistas or enjoying our onboard West Coast–inspired food and beverage menu, Alaska guests can look forward to experiencing our award-winning service.”

Alaska Airlines also has a non-stop flight to and from Seattle out of San Luis Obispo.

The airport says resuming the San Diego and Portland routes “is strong evidence” that the aviation industry is rebounding.

“We are thrilled that Alaska Airlines remains confident in the San Luis Obispo region,” said Courtney Johnson, director of airports for San Luis Obispo. “The airport team has worked hard to bring these two routes back online and operate them from a terminal with rigorous health and safety standards. As travel resumes, we hope our community will enjoy the convenience of daily flights from San Luis Obispo to warm San Diego beaches and Portland’s iconic quirky charms.”

The flights will be done on a 76-seat Embraer E175. Passengers departing San Luis Obispo can check a case of wine for free.

To book tickets, click here.

The flight schedules are as follows:

San Luis Obispo (SBP) and San Diego (SAN) Flight Schedules

Flight AS 3495 Departs SAN at 4:05 p.m. Arrives SBP at 5:15 p.m. Flight AS 3453 Departs SBP at 5:55 p.m. Arrives SAN at 7:05 p.m.

San Luis Obispo (SBP) and Portland (PDX) Flight Schedules