Flooded roadways, vehicle spinouts reported in San Luis Obispo County

Flooded roadways and vehicle spinouts have been reported in areas of San Luis Obispo County Monday morning.

At about 5:44 a.m., CHP reported flooding in the Hwy 101 southbound Monterey St. off-ramp.

At the same time, flooding was reported at Hwy 46 and Golden Hill Rd. in Paso Robles. Initial reports say the Paso Robles Police Department says there is standing water in the roadway.

At about 6 a.m., CHP reported additional flooding in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 at 13th St. in Paso Robles.

In Arroyo Grande, roadway flooding was reported in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 at the E. Grand Ave. off-ramp.

CHP reported a single vehicle spinout in the southbound lanes of Hwy 101 near California Blvd. at about 5:40 a.m. due to water on the roadway. The area was cleared by about 5:46 a.m.

In the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Templeton near N. Main St., red sports car hydroplaned and spun several times before hitting the guardrail and coming to rest in the center divide of Hwy 101, initial reports say. The crash happened at about 5:57 a.m.

At 5:57 a.m., the National Weather Service said that some places in San Luis Obispo County have reported over an inch of rain.

Please drive safe out there!

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.