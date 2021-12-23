Watch
Flooding causing multiple roadway closures across Central Coast

Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 17:00:10-05

Flooding and debris slides from heavy rain on Thursday were causing multiple closures on roads in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

1:37 p.m. - A rockslide was reported in the northbound lanes of Highway 1 just north of San Carpoforo Creek.

1:30 p.m. - Flooding was reported across the entire roadway in the 1300 block of 24th Street in Oceano.

1:14 p.m. - A rockslide was reported to be covering half of the roadway on Prefumo Canyon Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

1:11 p.m. - Roadway flooding was reported at Buckley Rd. and Hoover Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

1:06 p.m. - Roadway flooding was reported on southbound Highway 101 north of Spring St. in Paso Robles.

12:39 p.m. - A mud/rock slide was reported on the southbound side of Highway 41 just north of the Cholame Y.

[CLOSURE] 12:51 p.m. - Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo was closed due to flooding reported on both sides of the freeway. CHP was reporting 1-2 feet of water in the lanes due to a backed-up city drain.

[CLOSURE] 12:17 p.m. - Highway 1 from Solomon Rd. to Black Rd. near Orcutt was closed due to flooding. There was no estimated time for reopening.

[CLOSURE] 12:00 p.m. - Highway 246 at Mission Gate Rd. just outside of Lompoc was closed due to flooding across the entire roadway. Several spinouts were reported as a result of the flooding.

[CLOSURE] 9:09 a.m. - Foothill Rd. at Kirschenmann Rd. in Cuyama was closed due to flooding.

