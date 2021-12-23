Flooding causing multiple roadway closures across Central Coast

Flooding and debris slides from heavy rain on Thursday were causing multiple closures on roads in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

1:37 p.m. - A rockslide was reported in the northbound lanes of Highway 1 just north of San Carpoforo Creek.

1:30 p.m. - Flooding was reported across the entire roadway in the 1300 block of 24th Street in Oceano.

1:14 p.m. - A rockslide was reported to be covering half of the roadway on Prefumo Canyon Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

1:11 p.m. - Roadway flooding was reported at Buckley Rd. and Hoover Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

1:06 p.m. - Roadway flooding was reported on southbound Highway 101 north of Spring St. in Paso Robles.

12:39 p.m. - A mud/rock slide was reported on the southbound side of Highway 41 just north of the Cholame Y.

[CLOSURE] 12:51 p.m. - Highway 101 at Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo was closed due to flooding reported on both sides of the freeway. CHP was reporting 1-2 feet of water in the lanes due to a backed-up city drain.

[CLOSURE] 12:17 p.m. - Highway 1 from Solomon Rd. to Black Rd. near Orcutt was closed due to flooding. There was no estimated time for reopening.

[CLOSURE] 12:00 p.m. - Highway 246 at Mission Gate Rd. just outside of Lompoc was closed due to flooding across the entire roadway. Several spinouts were reported as a result of the flooding.

[CLOSURE] 9:09 a.m. - Foothill Rd. at Kirschenmann Rd. in Cuyama was closed due to flooding.