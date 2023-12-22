Flooding in Santa Barbara causes road closures and leaves vehicles stranded

Road closures, abandoned cars, and storm debris clogged streets in Santa Barbara, with water in some areas reaching three feet deep, according to local business owner Seth Taylor.

Battalion Chief Cory Cloud of Santa Barbara City Fire says his team rescued over a dozen people from stuck vehicles on Thursday.

"For the most part, all of our underpasses have flooded, and are experiencing this sort of issue with multiple vehicles stuck," he said.

If you find yourself in an emergency floodwater situation, first responders suggest you stay in your vehicle, call 911, and wait for help to arrive.

"In this situation when the water is up to the doors, sometimes the safest thing isn’t to open the door and walk out, there could be other hazards such as downed powerlines or manholes that have popped off," Cloud said.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit www.readysbc.org.

