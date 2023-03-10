Watch Now
Flooding prompts evacuation order for areas of Cambria

Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 10, 2023
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Order for the following areas in Cambria due to flooding:

  • North of Santa Rosa Creek
  • West of Bridge St.
  • South of Main St.
  • East of Cambria Drive

County emergency officials say residents should leave now and seek high ground.

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Santa Rosa Catholic Church, located at 1174 Main St in Cambria.

An American Red Cross Shelter is open for county residents at Cal Poly's Crandall Hall at 1 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

Anyone needing transportation assistance can call the county's Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444.

