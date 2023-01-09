Flooding prompts road closures in Paso Robles

Flooding from the latest storm is affecting many parts of the Central Coast including Paso Robles.
Road closures are in place at the following locations as of 10:40 a.m.
- 10th and Olive streets
- 21st Street between Pine and Riverside Avenue
- North River Road between Union Road and the Monterey County Line
- South River Road between Niblick Road and 13th Street
- Scott Street between Creston Road and Commerce Way
Paso Robles Emergency Services is asking everyone to stay off the roads until flooding subsides and says more crews have been dispatched to respond to weather-related emergencies in the city.