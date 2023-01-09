Flooding prompts road closures in Paso Robles

Flooding from the latest storm is affecting many parts of the Central Coast including Paso Robles.

Road closures are in place at the following locations as of 10:40 a.m.



10 th and Olive streets

21 st Street between Pine and Riverside Avenue

North River Road between Union Road and the Monterey County Line



South River Road between Niblick Road and 13 th Street

Scott Street between Creston Road and Commerce Way



Paso Robles Emergency Services is asking everyone to stay off the roads until flooding subsides and says more crews have been dispatched to respond to weather-related emergencies in the city.