Flower festivals, Pride by the Sea, and much more going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, June 26, through Sunday, June 29, plus a few extra!

Lompoc Flower Festival

Thursday, June 26th through Sunday, June 29th, Ryon Park, Lompoc

Celebrate the flower-growing heritage of our Lompoc community at the 2025 Flower Festival and Parade! The four days from Thursday, June 26th through Sunday, June 29rd Ryon Park in Lompoc will fill with a carnival, arts and crafts, vendors, food and more! Saturday at 10 a.m. head downtown for the parade beginning at 10 a.m. This year's theme is "Candy Land".

Circus Vargas

June 27th through July 14th, Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

The Big Top is up in the Madonna Meadows and it is time to head to the Circus! From June 27th through July 14 head to this family-friendly adventure to catch amazing performers, stunts and more. This year the show is "Hollywood Dreams", a homage to Tinseltown's golden age.

Orchidfest-Orchid Show and Sale

Saturday, June 28th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 29th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nipomo High School

The Five Cities Orchid Society proudly presents OrchidFest 2025: Nature’s Gem, a spectacular two-day orchid show and sale, taking place June 28–29 at Nipomo High School. In This year marks a milestone as FCOS hosts its first international orchid show, featuring world-class growers including Ecuagenera of Ecuador—renowned for their rare and exotic orchids from the Andes.

Whether you're an avid collector or a curious newcomer, OrchidFest 2025 promises a vibrant celebration of beauty, biodiversity, and botanical inspiration. Proceeds support local orchid education, conservation, and community outreach.

Downtown Block Party for the ECR Project

Friday, June 27th 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Plaza (across from the Sunken Gardens) Atascadero

Celebrate the completion of the Atascadero ECR Project with a block party! Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Plaza, across from the Sunken Gardens, will fill with a ribbon cutting, live music, a disco ball scavenger hunt, and much more!

Cambria Pride by the Sea

Saturday, June 28th 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cambria

Celebrate love and unity in Cambria this Sunday at Pride by the Sea! From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. head to the Vets Hall for the first ever Drag Bingo! Then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., stick around the Veterans Memorial Building as it fills with vendor booths, resources, food trucks, live music, drag shows, giveaways and much more!

Morro Bay Marine Swap Meet

Saturday, June 28th 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Morro Bay Maritime Museum Parking Lot, Morro Bay

The annual Morro Bay Swap Meet will fill the Maritime Museum parking lot Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cast a net to catch a treasure trove of nautical items from boats to marine-themed jewelry from vendors. Plus catch live music and food vendors on the Embarcadero.

Big Bash Car Show and Picnic in the Park

Saturday, June 28th, Show and Shine 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biddle Park, Arroyo Grande

Show off motorcycles, trucks and cars at the 2nd annual Big Bash Car Show and Picnic in the Park! Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the show and shine will fill Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande will fill with community members enjoying the cars, raffles, food trucks, and more. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club.

Swim with Pride

Saturday, June 28th, Noon to 4 p.m. SLO Swim Center, San Luis Obispo

Dive into the last weekend of June at the SLO Swim Center for the Swim with Pride event! From Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday enjoy a family friendly safe space filled with activities including a pride parade around the pool, splash contest, scavenger dive and more!

Santa Barbara Lavender Festival

Saturday, June 28th Noon to 7 p.m. Great Meadow at Santa Barbara City College

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Santa Barbara Lavender Festival Saturday from Noon to 7 p.m.! The Great Meadow on Santa Barbara City College's West Campus will fill with artisans, chefs, music, a beer garden and more!

Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival

Saturday, June 28th 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Enjoy tastings from the Central Coast's best wineries and chefs at the Santa Barbara Wine and Food Festival, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Tickets are $125 per person and open to those 21 and older; proceeds go to the museum's education programs.

Summer Senior Bash

Saturday, June 28th 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edwards Barn, Pomeroy Ave Nipomo

Rod and Hammer Surf Block Party

Saturday, June 28th Noon to 11 p.m. Rod and Hammer's Rock, San Luis Obispo

Dive into summer at Rod and Hammer's Surf Block Party! Saturday from Noon to 11 p.m. check out local vendors, delicious food and drinks, plus a full day of live music!

Tin City Block Party

Saturday, June 28th 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tin City Paso Robles

Head to Tin City in Paso Robles Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a block party that is bringing more than 40 local businesses together! Enjoy small bites, unlimited tastings, a catered dinner, live music, and lots of entertainment!

Dough Down Throwdown

Saturday, June 28th,7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tobin James Cellars, Paso Robles

Enjoy free-flowing wine, chef-prepared gourmet pizzas, games, music, and so much more at the Tobin James Cellars Dough Down Throwdown. Head to the cellars off Highway 46 East in Paso Robles from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for all the fun!

Continuing Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 20th to September 12th (No concert July 4th), Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Holding Pattern, followed by the main act Vince Cimo's Hot Fire from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday June through September 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick-off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday June through September from 4:30-7:30pm, enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free, simply pay for what you consume.

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. 7 Saturdays through June and July, Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low back chair to enjoy the music.

Here is the remaining concert schedule.



June 28th - The Rockin' Bs Band (rock, country and more)

July 5th - Garden Party (classic soft rock)

July 12th - Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, and blues)

July 26th - The Platinum Beat (up beat dance hits from past decades)

August 2nd - Ghost Monster (feel good rock)

August 9th - The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

August 30th - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Summer Saturdays, June 14th, June 28th, July 26th, and August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Morro Bay

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Morro Bay! This week, the Cuesta Ridge will take the Stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This week, Spike and The Box will bring their musical styling from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

