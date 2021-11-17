Flu season officially begins in San Luis Obispo County, health officials say

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials have confirmed that the flu is circulating in the community, marking the beginning of local flu season.

Public Health officials want to remind the community that staying home when sick and washing hands well and often are effective tools in curbing the spread of many different viruses that circulate now and throughout the year.

"Our community is fully reopened and we are seeing more activity in terms of flu and other viruses than we saw last year, in addition to COVID-19," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. "I encourage everyone in our community to protect yourself and your family from being sick over the holidays, and help prevent a surge in illness that could impact our hospitals."

Here are proactive steps to staying healthy:

1. Get your flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccine-even at the same appointment (children included).

2. Wear a mask in public indoor spaces-preferably a well-fitting N95, KN95 or KF94, or surgical mask. If you wear a cloth mask, more layers provide more protection.

3. Avoid crowds.

4. Keep gatherings small, brief, and outdoors-or well ventilated if they must be indoors.

If you are feeling sick:

1. Get tested for COVID-19—it’s free and convenient.

2. Negative, but still sick? Stay home to avoid spreading the flu or common cold.

3. Seek medical care if your symptoms get worse or are unusually prolonged.

Both COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. Visit myturn.ca.gov to schedule vaccine appointments for COVID-19 or flu.