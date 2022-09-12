Flu shots arrive in SLO County clinics

Ahead of flu season, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are urging community members to get a vaccine.

Flu shots are becoming available across the county, public health officials announced Monday.

Multiple flu vaccine clinics will offer the shot on the Central Coast.

In San Luis Obispo County, two pop-up events are happening on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m.

One clinic is happening at Five Cities Fire Authority Station 1, at 140 Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande. A second clinic is happening at Colony Park Community Center, at 5599 Traffic Way in Atascadero.

Free flu vaccines will be available for anyone who attends, ages two and above.

Health officials say anyone can get a vaccine, regardless of insurance, income, residency or immigration status. Minors will have to be accompanied by an adult.

In Santa Barbara County, a clinic is being hosted by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot, at 1745 Mission Dr.

Because vaccines are limited, organizers urge those looking for a vaccine to register in advance.

To find available flu shots near you, you can enter your zip code when you visit this website.