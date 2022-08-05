"Fluff Brothers" Snowy and Sherlock bring double the love as our pets of the week

When animals come to the shelter as bonded pairs it is often a struggle to keep them together, but for one set of senior huskies double the fluff is just the trick to make Snowy and Sherlock the Woods Humane Society Pets of the Week!

Robin Coleman from the Woods Humane Society sat down with Meteorologist Vivian Rennie and our Pets of the Week to chat about what makes them so special.

Coleman said, "we are so excited to introduce you to our favorite huskies. This is our bonded pair, Snowy and Sherlock."

She said, "they are senior brothers that have lived together their whole lives. We are really trying to keep them together. They've been with us since February. They are more than ready for a home. We know August is going to be their month. Somebody's watching is going to fall in love just like we love these guys. Please, someone adopt these eight and ten year old huskies. They're easy going, guys. Pretty darn easy huskies. They just really are dying to be in a home together.

When asked what the pair loves to do Coleman responded "Snowy loves stuffed animals,nd he loves treats. Sherlock loves attention loves people he's kind of attention hog. They really just need a backyard and some love and their forever family.

The pair becomes available for adoption at noon Friday August 5th at the Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo shelter, and for those looking to adopt them or other dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days fees have been waived as part of their “Dogust” promotion.

All august long they will be celebrating national shelter pet birthday with waived fees, birthday parties, balloons, cakes and other fun treats for the animals. They have also received a 10 thousand dollar donation that will be used to match incoming donations all month long.

For more information on the pair you can visit the Woods Humane Society website or follow the duo on Instagram.