Flyers calling for action by members of 'European race' showing up in Central Coast neighborhoods

The Grover Beach Police Department says it received multiple reports of flyers left on doorsteps and vehicles overnight Sunday promoting "a call to action" to members of the "European race."

The flyers included a symbol that has also been included on "white pride" banners seen in recent months being held up by masked men on an overpass in Templeton and in front of a San Luis Obispo Fire Department station.

In a press release issued Monday, Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters said, "While these flyers fall within the bounds of free speech protected by the First Amendment and do not explicitly endorse hate or violence, their messaging stands in stark contrast to our community's cherished principles of inclusivity, diversity, and mutual respect."

He encouraged residents to "responsibly discard" the flyers, adding, "The Police Department remains steadfast in supporting an environment of unity throughout Grover Beach."

Residents in Paso Robles reported finding the same flyers last week.

Police in that city said that while it is not considered a hate crime, residents can report such incidents to the Anti-Defamation League.