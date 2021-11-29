Flying Flags RV Resort in Avila Beach recently finished building new camping accommodations

The Flying Flags RV Resort in Avila Beach is offering a glamping experience with ocean views with improved facilities.

They resort finished building new camping accommodations for all types of campers.

The plan for this campground, which was originally named Harbor Terrace, has been in the making for the past 42 years.

The Port San Luis Harbor District previously explained the site was being renamed to Flying Flags Avila Beach Port San Luis.

The 32 acre site includes full hookup RV spots with water, sewage, coax cable Ethernet and propane fire pits.

The site also features cottages designed for two people with queen beds and living room space, and for those who prefer camping they have hike in tent camping accommodations.

“I don’t think there’s anything quite like this in our area, so I think that’s why everyone’s been really excited with just the view; I mean, waking up and looking directly at the ocean or going to sleep and hearing the sea lions and the otters out there, said Lathan Ford, the Flying Flags Avila Beach General Manager. "You can go paddle board in the morning, surf in the morning, there’s not really anything quite like that in our area."

The Flying Flags RV Resort will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new site on Tuesday.