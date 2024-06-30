Fmr. Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian honored for dedicated service to the community

In Arroyo Grande, an event was held on Saturday to celebrate the life of Fmr. Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian.

"To be gathered here today with a lot of his longtime friends and family and supporters really makes it special," said Nyri Achadjian, Mr. Achadjian's daughter.

Senator John Laird was in attendance and presented a resolution in honor of Mr. Achadjian's significant contributions and dedicated service to the community.

"This initiative really was born in the community, it's been in the works for several years, and to see it become a reality is just so incredible," said Nyri.

Hratch Achadjian, Mr. Achadjian's son added "On behalf of our entire family thank everybody who was a part of making this a reality. It's a very, very special tribute."