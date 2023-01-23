Watch Now
Following large weekend effort, search for Kyle Doan put on pause

Searches will now take place on a limited, ongoing basis
Kyle Doan weekend search.jpg
SLO County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
Search crews looking for Kyle Doan over the weekend
Kyle Doan weekend search.jpg
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 15:28:46-05

A large search effort over the weekend to find Kyle Doan, who was washed away in floodwaters two weeks ago near San Miguel, did not yield any signs of the 5-year-old, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Nearly 300 people from various agencies across the state assisted in the weekend search, which focused on areas of the Salinas River in San Miguel.

The sheriff’s office said water levels had dropped, allowing K9s to be ferried over to debris piles. Drone teams, dive teams, search and rescue teams and heavy equipment were also assisting.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Cipolla says Kyle’s mother’s school ID badge was found during the weekend search but said it did not appear that anything belonging to the boy was located.

Monday, the search was paused. “Crews needed a day of rest after two weeks of non-stop intensive searching especially after this weekend’s massive effort,” Cipolla said, adding that, “Going forward, the searches will be on a limited, on-going basis. Decisions on when to search will be made on a day-by-day basis.”

In an interview with KSBY last week, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said searches would be done until they believe they’ve “exhausted all reasonable efforts.”

Kyle went missing the morning of Jan. 9. He and his mom were headed to school from Heritage Ranch when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters at the San Marcos East crossing and Kyle was swept away.

