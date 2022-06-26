Food and music combine for Summer Sizzle Series in Atascadero

Atascadero's Summer Sizzle Series kicks off this Wednesday.

It's a partnership between the city and the North County Farmer's Markets.

Summer Sizzle events take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Farmer's Market in the Sunken Gardens. They include live music, a featured chef with food samples and recipes, cider tasting by Bristol's Cider House, and wine tasting by Lone Madrone Winery. You can also sign up for tours with FARMstead ED.

Summer Sizzle schedule:

