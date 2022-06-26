Food and music combine for Summer Sizzle Series in Atascadero

Atascadero's Summer Sizzle Series kicks off this Wednesday.
It's a partnership between the city and the North County Farmer's Markets.
Summer Sizzle events take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Farmer's Market in the Sunken Gardens. They include live music, a featured chef with food samples and recipes, cider tasting by Bristol's Cider House, and wine tasting by Lone Madrone Winery. You can also sign up for tours with FARMstead ED.
Summer Sizzle schedule:
- June 29 - Samples and recipes by Hungry Mother Food Truck; entertainment by Burning, Bad & Cool
- July 6 - Samples and recipes by Paso Catering; entertainment by The Duo Tones
- July 13 - Samples and recipes by Colony Market & Deli; entertainment by Tennessee Jimmy
- August 3 - Samples and recipes by Carndonagh Kitchen; entertainment by Dulcie Taylor