Food Bank of Santa Barbara County in desperate need of Thanksgiving turkey donations

The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County is in need of poultry donations this holiday season to help feed families in need.

Organizers say they have fewer products than any typical year.

"Right now, we only have about 200 turkeys received from donations countywide, and we don't have any chickens," said Paul Wilkins, Chief Operations Officer for Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County is seeing fewer donations of meat than in past years. You may think grocery stores look fully stocked, but what you see on shelves doesn't necessarily match the manufacturing output, which hurts the food bank's supply.

"Manufacturers make much, much more than the supply chain can actually push through it. That ends up in most foodbanks, either directly from the manufacturers or by local stores donating those inventories to us. We're just not seeing that this year," said Wilkins.

The food bank isn't just accepting turkey; for some families, a different source of protein may be more fitting.

"A lot of families prefer a chicken over a turkey. It works a little bit better for a smaller family. Some families may not have the facility to cook a turkey or know how to cook a turkey. Sometimes, chickens are really preferred," said Laurel Alcantar, Senior Development Manager Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.

Wilkins said the food bank serves roughly a quarter of Santa Barbara County. Between 100,000 to 110,000 people.

If you would like to donate you can do so at the Santa Barbara County Food Bank locations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find those addresses plus a way to donate online by visiting this website.