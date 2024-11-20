Food delivery app driver arrested in Nipomo after alleged sexual assault

A food delivery app driver was arrested in Nipomo on Wednesday after authorities allege he assaulted a woman at her home during a food delivery.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says it received a call on Tuesday from a woman who reported being the victim of a sexual assault.

The woman claimed that a driver for an app-based food delivery service had sexually assaulted her when delivering her order.

Authorities say sheriff's detectives immediately responded to her home in Nipomo; however, the suspect had already left the residence.

The SLO County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 54-year-old Robert Becker Jr.

According to the Megan’s Law database, Becker’s last address was as a transient in Santa Maria. He was reportedly convicted in 2000 of “assault with intent to commit a specified sex offense” and was released in 2001.

Police say Becker was located in Nipomo and arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with assault with intent to commit rape and failure to register as a sex offender, according to officials.

SLO County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Tony Cipolla tells KSBY that the food delivery app Becker used "hasn't been confirmed at this time and is part of an ongoing investigation."

Authorities ask anyone with information on this incident or other similar incidents to contact Sheriff's Detectives at (805) 781-4500.