Food festivals, tea parties, and concerts to enjoy this Mother's Day weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week, Mother's Day Weekend! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, May 8th, through Sunday, May 11th, plus a few extra!

Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival

Saturday, May 10th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Paso Robles is well known for its lavender and olive farms. This weekend, celebrate them both on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lavender and Olive Festival! The Downtown City Park will fill with local farmers, tastings, demonstrations, music, food ,and more, all to celebrate these iconic crops.

Full details can be found here!

Sheep Shearing Shindig

Saturday, May 10th Noon to 4 p.m. City Farm SLO

It's time for the 4th annual Sheep Shearing Shindig at City Farm SLO. From noon to 4 p.m. check out live sheep shearing demonstrations, kids games, live music and food trucks plus a celebration of the history and culture of the Navajo Churro Sheep.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Barbecue Festival

Saturday, May 10th, Noon to 4 p.m. Pioneer Park

Santa Maria barbecue is truly iconic and this weekend it will be celebrated at the 7th annual Santa Maria Barbecue Festival! Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park will host a mouth-watering barbecue competition, vendors, music and more.

Full details can be found here!

Spring Compost & Garden Fair

Saturday, May 10th 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Engel & Gray Inc. 745 W Betteravia Rd. Santa Maria

The annual Compost & Garden Fair celebrating International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) will be happening on Saturday May 10th, 2025 from 10am to 1pm at Engel & Gray Inc. in Santa Maria. Embark on a journey where curiosity meets discovery, and STEM education comes to life through composting! Whether you’re a student, educator, or simply a curious explorer, join us in embracing the wonders of composting and cultivating a deeper appreciation for the intersection of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in our everyday lives!

Full details can be found here!

Troop 413/414 Annual BBQ Fundraiser

Saturday, May 10th 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Lemos Feed & Supply, Arroyo Grande

This annual event supports the scouts of 413 (Boys) and 414 (Girls). The BBQ helps the kids fund trips and buy gear. Tickets are $20 The scouting program offers young people responsible fun and adventure Instills a lifetime values and develop in them ethical character Train young people in citizenship, service and leadership; Serve Americaís communities and families with its quality, values-based program.

Santa Barbara Community Yard Sale

Saturday, May 10th 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop sustainably this Saturday at the Inaugural Santa Barbara Community Yard Sale! From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., over 100 yard sales will happen concurrently across the city.

Full details can be found here!

Faerie Festival

Sunday, May 11th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

Head to the SLO Botanical Garden Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of free family fun during the Faerie Festival! Nature activities, live music, storytelling, face painting and more will fill the grounds. Costumes are encouraged!

Full details can be found here!

Mother's Day Tea Party

Sunday, May 11th 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage House Garden

Head to the Arroyo Grande Mother's Day Tea Party on Sunday to celebrate in style! From 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Heritage House Garden will fill with a family frendly party featuring tea, lemonade, sandwiches, scones and desserts, plus crafts, a raffle, and more!

Full details can be found here!

Mother's Day Reggae Fest

Sunday, May 11th 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Crooked Path Los Olivos

Mother's Day Reggae fest cultural celebration, live music with Soulfyah in the mix Ras Danny and The Reggae All Star Band! Enjoy a henna artist, shopping, food trucks, dancing and more!

Full details can be found here!