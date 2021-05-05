Food Network to film in Solvang

Solvang is being put in the spotlight once again.

Temporary fencing is going up around Solvang Park off Copenhagen Drive and an outdoor kitchen being installed in preparation for the filming of Dinner: Impossible.

The Food Network show puts host Robert Irvine to the test as he works with limited resources to make star-studded meals in random or obscure locations on a limited budget.

Those involved in the set-up Wednesday tell KSBY News Irvine will be serving Solvang City Council members and at least three dozen others in the park for a Vikings-style dinner on Thursday.

Dinner: Impossible kicks off its new season on the Food Network next Thursday, May 11.

