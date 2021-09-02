Food trucks can now reserve space at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles

Barney Schwartz Park may soon be a great place to grab a snack.

The City of Paso Robles is unrolling a new plan to bring concessions to the location.

The park, located at 2970 Union Rd., now has two food truck parking spaces open for reservations.

In January 2022, the city will complete upgrades on two concession stands available. The city says that the snack shack at Sherwood Park, at 230 Scott St., will also be available for fundraising opportunities.

The food truck parking spaces are located next to the four soccer and and four softball fields at the park. The parking spaces are now open for reservations, with reservation fees waived through the end of the year.

The city says the move will give local businesses more opportunities and offer nonprofit organizations a spot for fundraisers. Plus, park visitors will be able to grab a snack or meal.

The City of Paso Robles says that additional information on the program will be available in late 2021.