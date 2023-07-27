Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Foodbank hosts 18th Lompoc Empty Bowls event

lompoc empty bowls.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Lompoc Empty Bowls, July 2023
lompoc empty bowls.jpg
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 20:12:54-04

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted its 18th Empty Bowls fundraiser in Lompoc on Wednesday.

Guests were able to select a hand-painted bowl and enjoy a lunch of soup and bread.

There was also an opportunity to participate in a raffle, enter a silent auction and purchase custom succulents.

"Our goal this year is $50,000," said Erika Culwell, Lompoc Empty Bowls Committee Chairperson. "The money that we raise here stays here in this community, which to me, makes this event even more special to our community."

The Foodbank will use all proceeds raised to provide healthy groceries, fresh produce and nutrition education to Lompoc residents facing food insecurity.

The Foodbank's next Empty Bowls event will take place in Santa Maria on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg