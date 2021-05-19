Foodbank of Santa Barbara Co. collecting food and cookware at weekend drive-thru event

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is holding its Fill the Foodbank! event this weekend.

This time, in addition to non-perishable food items, the Foodbank is asking for donations of new or gently used cookware.

According to the Foodbank, the Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers Food Drive would typically be held this weekend, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the Foodbank with a gap of about 80,000 pounds of donated food.

Some of the biggest needs include nut butters, whole grain cereals and pasta, canned tomatoes and sauce, and canned protein like tuna.

Organizers say they decided to add cookware to the collection drive after a Foodbank team member became aware that many clients who are recently unsheltered or in temporary housing couldn't prepare the food they receive from the Foodbank.

Drive-thru donation sites will be set up at 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara and 1303 S. Bradley Rd. in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

For more on the Foodbank's events and services, visit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County website.