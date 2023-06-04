Foodbank of Santa Barbara Co. providing free lunches to kids this summer

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is launching another season of its End Summer Hunger program, Picnic in the Park.

The program provides free, healthy lunches for kids 18 and under at 12 locations across the county.

Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are no income requirements to participate.

The meals will include fresh fruits, veggies and a choice of milk.

Not only do the children receive a free lunch, but most of the events also include educational activities and games.

Picnic in the Park locations include:



Goleta Valley Community Center: 5679 Hollister Avenue, Goleta (11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m., June 12–Aug. 18)

Casa De La Raza: 602 E. Montecito Street, Santa Barbara (12:30–1:30 p.m., June 12–Aug. 18)

Santa Barbara Public Library (Tuesday – Friday ONLY): 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 12–Aug. 18)

Guadalupe Court Apartments: 4206 11th Street, Guadalupe (11 a.m.–12 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Creekside Apartments: 260 Gonzales Drive, Los Alamos (11 a.m.–12 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Central Plaza Apartments (Monday – Thursday ONLY): 200 N. McClelland Street, Santa Maria (12–1 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Evans Park (Monday – Thursday ONLY): 200 W. Williams Street, Santa Maria (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Grogan Park: 1155 W. Rancho Verde, Santa Maria (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Minami Park: 600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria (12–1 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club: 901 N. Railroad Avenue, (11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Tunnell Park: 1100 N. Palisade Drive, Santa Maria (11 a.m.–12 p.m., June 12–Aug. 4)

Santa Ynez Elementary School: 3325 Pine Street, Santa Ynez (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., June 12–Aug. 11)

The Foodbank expects to serve nearly 900 children each day and to distribute more than 35,000 meals this summer -- a 25% increase over last year. Foodbank officials say they expect the need this summer to be unprecedented because of the expiration of CalFresh Emergency Allotments, the end of Pandemic EBT, inflated grocery prices and lost wages due to winter storms.

To donate to the End Summer Hunger program, click here.