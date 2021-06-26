Watch
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County launches new Saturday food distribution program

KSBY
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 26, 2021
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is expanding its days and hours.

Community members who do not have the capabilities to get to food distribution sites during the week now have a chance to go on Saturdays.

Starting June, 26 the foodbank will be distributing food to about 800 total families at several locations.

Those include Lompoc High School and Deckers parking lot on Coromar Drive in Goleta.

Each family will receive 60 to 75 pounds of food.

"What we've done is we've expanded our Saturday distribution services to ensure that everybody is able to have access to healthy food in the community," said Laurel Alcantar, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Partner Services Manager.

For a list of various locations and times, click here.

