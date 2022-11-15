Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to host “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food drive and turkey drive

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is asking the community to donate non-perishable food items and whole turkeys or chickens to provide healthy meals to neighbors facing food insecurity this winter.

The "Fill the Foodbank!" event will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is the Foodbank’s semi-annual drive-thru food drive. This will take place at the Foodbank’s new Sharehouse at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta (just off Hollister between Los Carneros and Storke Roads) and, at Toyota of Santa Maria at 1643 South Bradley Road.

Community members may drop off non-perishable food items at either location.

Most needed items include low-sugar nut butter, canned protein such as tuna or chicken, beans, rice, whole grain cereals, pasta and canned tomatoes or sauce.

The Foodbank’s goal is to collect enough food to fill one large truck or 40,000 pounds of healthy groceries.

In true drive-thru fashion, those donating food need never get out of their cars. Foodbank volunteers will unload donated items and contributors will be on their way. It’s an easy way to drop off groceries during Saturday errands or recreation.

And the Foodbank’s 2022 Turkey Drive runs now through November 22 for Thanksgiving delivery, and into December for later holiday delivery. Turkeys and chickens are both welcome donations. The foodbank aspires to collect 3,000 birds for holiday dinners for those facing hunger this holiday season.

Fresh or frozen turkeys or chickens may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at either Foodbank warehouse (in Santa Barbara at 4554 Hollister, next to the Page Youth Center, or in Santa Maria at 490 West Foster Road).

South County community members may also drop off turkeys at three Montecito churches on Sunday, November 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Birds may be dropped off at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church at 83 Eucalyptus Lane, El Montecito Presbyterian Church at 1455 East Valley Road, or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 1300 East Valley Road.