Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host their annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls event on Wednesday, Nov 3. from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

It will be held in drive-thru style to keep the community safe.

The community event helps raise awareness and funding to help those struggling with hunger in the Santa Maria Valley. Funding is used to purchase healthy groceries and fresh produce. Participants will receive pre-selected handmade bowls, as well as gourmet soup.

Empty Bowls features handmade bowls donated from:



Oasis Senior Center

Righetti, St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy high schools

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast

Foodbank and Empty Bowls champion Shirley Hinzo & friends

Artists from Fesler Junior High School

City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department

Vandenberg Spouses Club

Allan Hancock College ceramics program

It will feature gourmet soups from:



Allan Hancock College Culinary Arts Program

Cielito Lindo

Jack’s in Orcutt

Moxie Café (tri-tip chili)

Olive Garden

Santa Maria Inn (albondigas)

Splash Café (clam chowder)

Testa Catering (creamy ginger carrot)

VTC Enterprises (southwest pumpkin)

Zoe's Hawaiian BBQ (chicken tortilla)

Participants can choose what they will receive, as other soups will be available during the event.

Empty bowls attendees can also take "soup selfies" at a free virtual photo booth courtesy of "That One Photobooth" and trade in their pre-selected bowl the next day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Foodbank’s Santa Maria warehouse.

Tickets can be purchased online at FoodbankSBC.org/SMEB2021 and are $25 each. 10-ticket party packs are available for $250, which allows for 10 handmade bowls and 10 servings of soup.

The goal is to raise funding as the holidays arrive and help those in Santa Maria Valley.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg.

For more information about Santa Maria Empty Bowls 2021, email aboren@foodbanksbc.org.

