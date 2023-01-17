Foodbank of SB County assisting with helicopter drop of food to residents off Hwy 154

A portion of Highway 154 remains closed at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge. Caltrans has not said when they expect that road to reopen.

Caltrans continues repairs at the bridge abutments impacted by running water caused by drain failure. Due to that closure, a helicopter will be dropping food off to residents in the area. This is in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Foodbank.

Santa Barbara County Foodbank told KSBY there are three to four households stranded in their homes off Highway 154 and in the Santa Ynez Valley without food or necessary supplies due to the recent flooding in the area.

"This is one thing that the foodbank does that a lot of people don't talk about as much is our disaster response angle," Laurel Alcantar, associate director of development for the Santa Barbara County Foodbank told KSBY. "This is the first time in the eight and a half years that I've been with the food bank that I've seen food delivered by helicopter."

The food was prepped on Tuesday and the drop-off will be happening sometime on Wednesday.