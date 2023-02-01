Watch Now
Foodbank of SB County raises $20M and purchases a share house

Posted at 2:53 PM, Feb 01, 2023
A campaign to raise funds for a new foodbank share-house in Goleta was a success.

With help from community members, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County raised 20 million dollars in the course of 18 months. This allowed them to purchase a share house in Goleta.

The food bank will now be able to hold ten times the amount of cold storage in south county.

"This facility is going to enable us to ensure that our community members are able to receive healthy food," Laurel R. Alcantar, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's associate director of development told KSBY. "It's going to enable us to serve more people county-wide and accept much-needed donations."

To learn more about what the foodbank does, you can go to their website.

