Foodbank to host Empty Bowls fundraiser in Santa Barbara

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will hold its Empty Bowls fundraiser this weekend in Santa Barbara.

It's taking place at the foodbank's warehouse on Hollister Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

This is the 25th year the foodbank is hosting this event in Santa Barbara. This year, instead of a traditional sit-down lunch, attendees will select a bowl to take home along with soup to-go.

There will also be an Empty Bowls marketplace with pottery and ceramics for sale. All of the proceeds will go back to the foodbank.

Tours of the foodbank's warehouse will also be available.

"This fundraiser is one of our main fundraisers here at the foodbank and we really still continue to see an increase in need in the community -- people being kinda pushed with inflation, with rising gas prices -- and we have so many hardworking families that are struggling to make ends meet, especially during the holiday season, so this fundraiser is a great way to get the community together and raise some funds for the foodbank," said Laurel Alcantar, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Senior Development Manager.

Tickets are $30.

