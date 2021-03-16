Football game canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak in Righetti High School football program

Righetti High School's football game set to take place this Friday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

District officials contacted Santa Barbara County Public Health after learning several positive COVID-19 cases were linked to the Righetti High School football program.

Following health protocols, the game on Friday versus Arroyo Grande has been canceled.

State health protocols require districts in the purple tier to conduct COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for football and water polo teams.

The game on Friday was supposed to take place at Arroyo Grande High School. According to Arroyo Grande's High School football coach, the game has been rescheduled to the end of the season on April 23.