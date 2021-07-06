Watch
For pets in SLO County, this Fourth of July was better than most

Past Fourth of July celebrations have brought a rise in dogs being dropped off at the shelter. This year hasn't followed the trend.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 06, 2021
Fourth of July fireworks can cause animals to get anxious.

That’s a worry that Eric Anderson, manager of the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, always has this time of year.

The sounds of fireworks, often loud or high-pitched, can scare pets. In some cases, pets even run away from home.

Anderson says the Animal Services Shelter, the county shelter located at 885 Oklahoma Ave., is always concerned about a large uptick in animals getting dropped off at the shelter.

This year, he hasn’t seen the trend continue.

“It looks like this year is a little bit more mild as far as that goes,” Anderson says, “compared to past years.”

The manager sees it as a move in the right direction. On the heels of COVID-19, events are smaller than they have been in the past. Beyond that, Anderson notes a rise he has seen in owner responsibility.

“Right now, since the Fourth, we’ve had two dogs brought in, and a few stray cats,” he says. “That’s really on par with what we would have during a normal week.”

If an animal has gone missing, Anderson advises owners to patrol the neighborhood on foot. After that, owners can file a lost report with animal services through their website.

The lost animal phone line is updated at 6 p.m. Anyone who calls (805) 781-4407 will hear a description of lost pets the shelter has taken in.

Pet owners can also visit the shelter in-person. It is open every day at 11 a.m.

