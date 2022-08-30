Forecasted triple-digit heat impacting sports and school schedules in Paso Robles

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and it’s going to be a hot one, especially inland.

Triple-digit heat is nothing new to Paso Robles, but this week’s forecast has both schools and athletic departments preparing for a prolonged heat wave.

“During hot weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged in ways you may not expect and it’s important to be prepared,” said Tom Cuddy, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Public Information Officer.

Northern San Luis Obispo County is bracing for an extreme heat wave as the school year is just getting underway.

“I like the heat but it’s gonna be like 103, so it’s gonna be really hot and stressful,” said Sienna Lowry, a student at Paso Robles High School.

“Heat in Paso is just part of the game. It’s one of those things we plan for, prepare for every year,” said Tori Loney, Athletic Director at Paso Robles High School.

The upcoming heat wave is already having an impact on fall sports in North County.

Thursday’s freshman football game against Arroyo Grande has been pushed back by two hours and will start at 7 p.m.

“For our spectators on the metal bleachers and our athletes on the turf, it’s gonna make a big difference just to push a couple hours back,” Loney said.

The heat could also have an impact on practice schedules. The athletic department is taking temperature, humidity and wind speed readings with a wet bulb thermometer.

“We do start to get a little nervous as those temperatures increase. We know we’re gonna have to see some people have to sit out or take extra water breaks,” Loney added.

Practice could be delayed, moved indoors or canceled altogether, although full cancellations are rare.

Heat in the forecast is also impacting school schedules. At Virginia Peterson Elementary, recess will be moved indoors later this week.

“Since the heat is going to start mostly in the mid-afternoon, our morning nutrition time, recess will stay the same but our afternoon lunch and afternoon recess will change,” said Monica Pafumi, Virginia Peterson Elementary School Principal.

Students will eat lunch outside, but in the shade, and afternoon recess will be moved into the air-conditioned multi-purpose room.

“It is different. We haven’t had to adjust schedules a lot like this,” Pafumi said. “It’s very similar to a rainy day schedule, just no rain.”

Water polo athletes at Paso High, meanwhile, are glad to be in the water as temperatures get ready to soar.

“We have more water breaks and we don’t do as much conditioning,” Lowry said. “We’ll just take it chill. We’re not overdoing ourselves.”

Public Health, meanwhile, urges people to get outdoor chores done early.

“Get that exercise in during the early morning hours, get the dog walked during the early morning hours,” Cuddy advised.

If you work outside, health officials recommend drinking two to four cups of water every hour.

