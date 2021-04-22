Former Arroyo Grande police chief passes away

Arroyo Grande’s former police chief has died.

The Village of Arroyo Grande reports that Beau Pryor passed away Wednesday morning.

“It is with heavy heart to announce the passing of recently retired Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor. He will be missed by many. RIP Chief,” read the post on the Village’s Facebook page.

Pryor, 50, began his career with the Arroyo Grande Police Department in 1994 and was appointed to chief in 2017. He retired in July 2020.

He said retirement would allow him to spend more quality time with family and friends.

No word on Pryor’s cause of death.

A Meal Train has been set up for his family.

