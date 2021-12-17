Former Atascadero teacher sentenced to prison for child pornography

A former Atascadero teacher was sentenced Friday to four years and four months in prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

In October, Chris Berdoll, 52, pleaded no contest to 25 felony counts involving 17 separate victims.

The crimes took place while Berdoll was a teacher at the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy.

He was arrested in 2018 after Atascadero police found child pornography at his home, some of which included pictures and videos of his students.

Several victims and their family members spoke during the sentencing hearing on Friday.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office urged the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 19 years, while the Probation Department recommended a sentence of five years and eight months.

"Crimes against children must be strongly punished, particularly when committed by those with influence or in a position of authority over the victim," said Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney. "While it is disappointing that the Judge did not impose a stronger sentence against this former teacher, our office will continue to advocate for appropriately tough sentences against all child predators."