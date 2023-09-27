Former CAL FIRE SLO fire captain changes plea during sentencing hearing

A former CAL FIRE SLO fire captain charged with sexual battery was expected to be sentenced Wednesday but instead changed his plea.

James Peter Thomas was arrested in December 2020 after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says it had received a report of sexual battery involving Thomas.

He reportedly pleaded no contest in May of this year to a misdemeanor count of sexual battery and was in court Wednesday afternoon for sentencing where the alleged victim was also expected to speak out.

Instead of learning his fate, Thomas changed his plea to not guilty and requested a trial. His attorney said Thomas did not realize that by pleading no contest to the charge, he would have to register as a sex offender.

The DA's Office says he would have had to register for 10 years.

The DA's Office says Thomas' initial plea was done on his own and not any type of plea agreement and adds that the maximum sentence for the charge is six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

Thomas' next court date was set for Oct. 30.

