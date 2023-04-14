Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Cal Poly military department leader denied diversion program in hidden camera case

court.png
KSBY
court.png
Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 20:00:43-04

The former head of Cal Poly's Military Science Department was denied participation in a military diversion program after being charged with placing a hidden camera in a retail dressing room.

Jacob Sweatland faces charges of invasion of privacy and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say the hidden camera was discovered in the dressing room of a store at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets on September 2, 2022.

His lawyer argued that Sweatland's multiple Army deployments resulted in physical and mental suffering, leading to the charges against him. Sweatland requested placement in a military diversion program which typically includes counseling and community service work and can result in the dismissal of charges if successfully completed.

The prosecution argued against diversion and at a Wednesday court hearing, the judge agreed.

A trial setting conference was set for May 8.

Related Articles

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg